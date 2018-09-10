Tendai Mugabe and Felex Share, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday swore in 20 Cabinet Ministers at State House in Harare, setting the tone for serious Government business following the July 30 general elections.

The July 30 polls gave birth to the Second Republic whose major thrust is economic transformation in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

Two Ministers of State in the Office of Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and nine Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs also took oaths of office before President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa is yet to appoint the Minister of State for Harare province.

The President also swore in 14 Deputy Ministers to complete the new Government line up of the Second Republic.

After receiving letters of appointment in President Mnangagwa’s State House Office, the Ministers then took oaths of Office at a public ceremony graced by senior Government officials and family members of the new ministers.

As pronounced by President Mnangagwa in November last year, it is no longer business as usual and to attest to that all the Ministers were already at State House by 7:30AM for the swearing in ceremony.

Officials in the President’s Office who were preparing for the smooth flow of things arrived at State House around 6:30AM.

The arrival of the Ministers and senior officials was followed by that of the two Vice Presidents Dr Chiwenga and Cde Mohadi.

President Mnangagwa arrived at around 8:45 AM and did not waste time to call all the ministers to receive their letters of appointment and a summary of expectations.

After the swearing-in ceremony, it was time for a group photo for the President and his new Cabinet team.

All the ministers were in a jovial mood and generously granting interviews to the media in what appeared to be a new ethos for the Second Republic.

The dominant from the interviews with all the ministers was that of optimism and renewed sense of hope for the country.

The ministers expressed the desire to transform the economy and ensure that Vision 2030 enunciated by President Mnangagwa was achievable.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube was the darling of the media as journalists swarmed him to hear what he had up his sleeve to deliver the country from the current financial challenges.

More importantly the media was keen to know how he intended to deal with the cash shortages.

Kirsty Coventry, the new Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu also had a fair share of attraction for the media as some of the youthful faces that have made it into the new Cabinet.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa gave the media some best shoots as she kissed her husband Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa after receiving her letter of appointment.

Like this: Like Loading...