Harare Bureau

The new 20-member Cabinet appointed by President Mnangagwa last Friday was sworn in at State House in Harare this morning.

Deputy Ministers and Provincial Ministers of State also took oath at the ceremony before the President.

The new ministers pledged to work round the clock to realise President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 of transforming the country into a middle income economy one.

