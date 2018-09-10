Harare Bureau

Newly appointed Finance and Economic Development minister Professor Mthuli Ncube says one of his immediate goals as minister will be to re-engage international financiers such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank through clearing arrears Zimbabwe has with these bodies.

Speaking to journalists after the swearing in ceremony of ministers and deputy ministers at State House this morning, Prof Ncube said he will work towards the return of a local currency and also cut Government expenditure.

Prof Ncube said reducing the civil service was not the only solution to cutting the Government wage bill but ensuring efficiency was an option to counter the burden of Government expenditure.

He said the re-branding of Zimbabwe will be of importance in luring business into the country.

