The Chronicle
OLYMPIC gold medalist Kirsty Coventry and finance guru Professor Mthuli Ncube have been appointed among 18 others to serve in President Mnangagwa’s Cabinet announced on Friday afternoon.
Other new faces include Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu who was appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce.
Below is the full list…
Finance – Professor Mthuli Ncube
Defence – Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri
Local Government – July Moyo
Foreign Affairs – SB Moyo
Public Service Sekesai Nzenza
Industry – Nqobizitha Ndlovu
Home Affairs – Cain Mathema
Higher Education – Amon Murwira
Primary and Secondary Education – Paul Mavima
Lands, Agriculture – Perrance Shiri
Mines – Winston Chitando
Energy and Power Development – Jorum Gumbo
Transport – Joel Biggie Matiza
Information – Monica Mutsvangwa
ICT – Kazembe Kazembe
Tourism – Prisca Mupfumira
Sport, Arts and Recreation – Kirsty Coventry
Health – Obadiah Moyo
Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi
Women Affairs – Sithembiso Nyoni.