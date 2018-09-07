OLYMPIC gold medalist Kirsty Coventry and finance guru Professor Mthuli Ncube have been appointed among 18 others to serve in President Mnangagwa’s Cabinet announced on Friday afternoon.

Other new faces include Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu who was appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce.

Below is the full list…

Finance – Professor Mthuli Ncube

Defence – Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri

Local Government – July Moyo

Foreign Affairs – SB Moyo

Public Service Sekesai Nzenza

Industry – Nqobizitha Ndlovu

Home Affairs – Cain Mathema

Higher Education – Amon Murwira

Primary and Secondary Education – Paul Mavima

Lands, Agriculture – Perrance Shiri

Mines – Winston Chitando

Energy and Power Development – Jorum Gumbo

Transport – Joel Biggie Matiza

Information – Monica Mutsvangwa

ICT – Kazembe Kazembe

Tourism – Prisca Mupfumira

Sport, Arts and Recreation – Kirsty Coventry

Health – Obadiah Moyo

Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi

Women Affairs – Sithembiso Nyoni.

