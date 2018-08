Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

BUSINESS came to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon as vendors fought running battles with the police, resisting relocation from the Gweru Central Business District.

A number of shops like OK and Pick and Pay supermarkets were forced to close early fearing vandalism.

[embedded content]

Following the typhoid outbreak in Gweru which has since killed about eight residents, Gweru council ordered vendors off illegal vending sites.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...