12:15 – The Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa is done speaking.

12:14 – “Allow me to take this opportunity to thank our visitors, the members of the Malawian Defence Forces Football Team, for their presence to play against our ZDF select team, as part of our entertainment today.

“With these remarks, I wish the ZDF Family and the entire nation, a memorable Defence Forces Day celebrations.”

12:12 – “In conclusion, allow me to commend Commanders of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their astute leadership and guidance to our Defence Forces. To all our officers,men and women of the ZDF, I encourage you to remain resolute, and to diligently and professionally execute your mandate to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security, interests and territorial integrity.”

12:10 – “Back home, my administration is committed to progressively and comprehensively addressing the Conditions of Service of our Defence Forces, inclusive of their housing needs, as the economy improves. In addition, my administration will also pay attention to the re-equipping of our Forces, whose equipment in some instances dates back to 30 years.”

12:08 – “This has significantly transformed our forces as majorcontributors to international peace and stability. In thisregard, our officers have earned excellent international reputation, goodwill and confidence throughout theworld. Several officers are currently deployed in Ethiopia, Lesotho, Somalia, South Sudan, and at the UN Headquarters. We are indeed proud that our Forcescontinue to raise the Zimbabwean flag high throughdemonstration of professionalism, intelligence and diligence, wherever, they are deployed.”

12:06 – “To widen the scope of ZDF competencies, officershave continued to undertake training programmes offered by other countries. This accounts for severalZDF officers presently attending regional courses inBotswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia as well as others carried out in China, Russia, Greece, India, Malaysia and Pakistan.”

12:03 – “We applaud the Defence Forces for the various corporate social responsibility activities and programmes which has seen the ZDF providing civil assistance to ministries in all the country’s ten provinces, as well as various community projects. These projects included construction of school classroom blocks, clinics, hospitals and bridges, among other infrastructure developments. In addition, our Zimbabwe Defence Forces, in conjuction with the Civil Protection Unit, also offered aid by providing logistical, food and medical assistance to victims of natural disasters,especially in the country’s flood-prone low lying areas.To this end, our Forces continue to showcase that they are a people’s force and committed to serve the nation.”

12:00 – “As part of the constitutionally enshrined mandate outlined in Section 212 of our Constitution, the Defence Forces will continue to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security, interests and territorial integrity. Furthermore, our Defence Forces have supported other sister security forces like the Zimbabwe Republic Police, in curbing the economic hemorrhaging through corruption, illegal border crossing activities and smuggling of illegal imports. Their sterling work, inside and beyond our borders, must be celebrated and applauded.”

11:58 – “Distinguished guests, comrades and friends; as Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, I am honoured to share this joyous day with you our Defence Forces. You have indeed remained a source of inspiration and national pride throughout the thirty-eight years of existence and operations. While you have maintained peace and security in this country, at the same time you have contributed to global peace, security and harmony through your involvement in regional and international peace-keeping missions.”

11:56 – “Let us bury our political differences and focus on rebuilding a prosperous Zimbabwe as one family.”

11:55 – “We continue to call for restraint and more peace in the country. The new dispensation has continued to open democratic and economic space and this has shown that Zimbabweans have matured but this must never be abused.”

11:53 – President Mnangagwa says the day comes two weeks after the country’s historic harmonised elections which were held in a peaceful environment. He says he is deeply concerned with the incidences of violence that rocked the streets of |Harare at the instigation of some leaders in MDC Alliance which led to the unfortunate loss of life. He extends his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the victims of the politically motivated violence.

11:48 – The President starts by saying that he is honoured to address the people on such an auspicious occasion.

11:47 – President Mnangagwa takes to the podium.

11:46 – He concludes by saying the Defence Forces are determined to maintain socio-economic and political stability in the country.

11:45 – He says the military is honoUred to host President Mnangagwa in the aftermath of the watershed July 30 harmonised elections which the ruling party won resoundingly.

11:44 – VP Chiwenga commends the armed forces for their peace keeping and building role in the region and international community. He says the armed forces’ professional conduct is beyond reproach.

11:40 – VP Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs takes to the podium.

11:30 – The National Anthem has been sung and President Mnangagwa has inspected the parade. The Parade has marched in slow and quick time.

Chaplain General Colonel Joseph Nyakudya is now delivering a sermon.

We are at the National Sports Stadium where thousands of people are already seated as the country commemorates the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day.

President Mnangagwa, First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, VP Chiwenga, his wife Mary, VP Mohadi, , Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and other service chiefs have arrived for the celebrations.