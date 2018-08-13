12:00 – We have come to the end of the live updates thank for joining us.

11:50 – President Mnangagwa ends his speech.

11:47 – President Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is a nation of warriors.

“Time for politics is over, it’s now time for action, production, production and service delivery..we are a bold and brave nation of warriors..let us therefore march forward in peace, harmony and love.”

11:44 – President Mnangagwa calls for peace and unity as we continue to rebuild our country. He says differences should not divide the nation and urges political parties to remain peaceful.

“It is time for progress, action, action, production and service delivery.”

11:42 – He says government is developing historical liberation war sites so that they become tourist attractions.

11:40 – He urges the nation to take note of the ever changing socio economic and technological realities that face the nation.

11:39 – President Mnangagwa says government will continue pursuing policies that attract investment

11:36 – He says the nation is endowed by vast natural resources which will foster economic development and as such his Government will continue to support exploitation of minerals as well as increase the distribution of inputs under the Presidential Input Scheme and Command Agriculture.

11:35 – President Mnangagwa says to safeguard the gains of independence the people have to be united in purpose. He urges the nation to strive to build a Zimbabwe where everyone is accommodated irrespective of tribe or religion.

11:34 – President Mnangagwa condemns the MDC-Alliance for instigating the violence that marred the post election period. He says he is putting a Commission of enquiry to investigate what transpired.

11:32 – He says on the 30th of July Zimbabwe showed the World and demonstrated that we could hold free, fair and transparent elections.

11:31 – He says as he stands today he sees a nation of warriors guarding our independence and freedom.

11:30 – President Mnangagwa says it took a protracted struggle for Zimbabwe to reach where she is today.

11:29 – He says their sacrifices will be remembered for generations to come.

11:28 – President Mnangagwa is now addressing.

He says he feels honoured and humble to address the gathered crowd while commemorating those who died for our freedom.

11:00 – President Mnangagwa has arrived to applause, whistles and ululation and the National Anthem is now being sung.

PREAMBLE

President Mnangagwa will today preside over the main Heroes Day commemorations, with thousands of people expected to converge at provincial and district centres countrywide to honour heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country from colonial bondage.

Thousands of Zimbabweans from all walks of life have thronged the National Heroes Acre to remember the fallen freedom fighters. According to the programme, His Excellency is expected to address the crowd at 11:30am

Like this: Like Loading...