JUST IN: “We will hold free and fair elections” – Zimbabwe assures Comesa

ZIMBABWE is grateful for the support it continues from the regional leaders under the new political dispensation and is geared to holding free, fair and transparent elections this month-end, Minister of Presidential Affairs in charge of Monitoring and Implementation, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi said on Wednesday.

The minister, who is representing President Emmerson Mnangagwa who could not attend the 20th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Heads of States Summit underway here, said Harare was committed to meeting its obligations and playing its part as a member of the trading bloc towards fulfillment of the regional economic integration agenda.

“Zimbabwe is now under a new political dispensation. The transition, which took place in Zimbabwe in November 2017, was peaceful, orderly and within the tenets of the supreme law of the land. In that respect, I would like to thank you, your excellences for the tremendous support and generosity that you so generously extend to the people and government of Zimbabwe during this period,” he said.

“Zimbabwe is committed to meeting its obligation as a member of Comesa and advancing the broader regional integration drive.”

The minister said the campaign process in Zimbabwe ahead of elections was going on smoothly despite the isolated bombing incident that occurred in Bulawayo a few weeks ago.

“Campaigning is going on peacefully. This is not withstanding the unfortunate explosion at a Zanu-PF rally on the 23th of June 2018, which claimed lives of two people,” he said.

“However, I wish to say that the government of Zimbabwe is committed to and has put in place measures to ensure a free, fair and peaceful and credible and non-violent election.”

