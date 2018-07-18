JUST IN: Comesa Heads of States and Government Summit kicks off

Prosper Ndlovu in Lusaka, Zambia

THE 20th Summit of Heads of States and Governments for the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) is under way here at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

All delegates, who also include ministers, business leaders ad regional technocrats are agreed that for the region’s economy to take-off, member states should work together within the framework of economic integration, by harnessing digital technologies and scaling up value addition and beneficiation.

Zambia President and host, Mr Edgar Lungu in his welcome address said Comesa should capitalise on her resource comparative advantage and move away from reliance on commodity exports.

Outgoing Comesa secretary general Mr Sindiso Ngwenya has also delivered his parting address, as he leaves the organisation that he served for 34 years. He traced the history of Comesa and gave the gathering an outline of successes made and the vision head. Mr Ngwenya has said digital economic integration is the answer going forward for the region, and has implored the bloc to channel more efforts towards removing artificial borders, which the continent bequeathed from colonialism.

Malawian President Professor Peter Mutharika and Rwandan representative have also delivered their speeches, pledging t their part to ensure the success of the Comesa dream. The two countries are among the 19-member states under the Comesa banner, including Zimbabwe, who are implementing economic reforms in line with regional and global ideals.

Chairperson of the Comesa Authority who is also Madagascar President, Mr Hery Rajaonarimampianina, has in his key note address has stressed the need to preserve peace and stability as an anchor to the success of regional economic integration. He noted the strides made in ending conflict in countries such as South Sudan, as a major win for progress and development within the region.

The summit has concluded the opening session and would soon engage in closed door discussions during, which leaders will discuss admission of Tunisia and Somalia to the Comesa bloc.

More to follow…

