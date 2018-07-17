LIVE: President Mnangagwa at Chinhoyi University

By
Staff Reporter
-
0
5

WhatsApp Image 2018-07-17 at 11.39.31

Online Editor: Stanford Chiwanga

Updates: Zimpapers Online Team

President Mnangagwa is set to address a rally in Mashonaland West at the Chinhoyi University of Technology this afternoon.

Stay with us for live updates.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR