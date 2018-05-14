BREAKING: Zim, Belarus in crime busting venture

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ZIMBABWE has signed a memorandum of understanding with Belarus which will see the two countries working together to combat crime.

Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu signed the MoU with his counterpart; Belarus Minister of Internal Affairs, Lieutenant General Igor Schunevich on the sidelines of the ongoing Southern African Confederation of African Farmers Unions (SACAU) in Victoria Falls on Monday morning

President Mnangagwa, who officially opened the conference, witnessed the signing ceremony.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is the biggest winner in the MoU as Belarus has committed to equip the force.

MORE TO FOLLOW…

