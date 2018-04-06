ED explains foreign trips

Takunda Maodza, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa said yesterday he would work tirelessly at home and abroad to end Zimbabwe’s isolation as he responded to queries from quarters seeking to make political capital by criticising his foreign trips.

The new administration has embarked on a mission to cleanse a nation that has long suffered under sanctions and international isolation by declaring Zimbabwe open for business.

In a post on his Facebook account yesterday, President Mnangagwa said it was time to mend relations with the international community.

He was writing from China where he was on five-day State visit that ended yesterday.

In his first direct response to reports casting aspersions on his foreign trips, President Mnangagwa wrote: “I have seen some comments here asking why these foreign trips are necessary at this time. Thank you for sharing your thoughts and I appreciate your opinions.

“Let us remember where we were, and how we suffered as an isolated nation. In this new era Zimbabwe is open to the world, and governments, businesses and individuals all are looking to do business with us. The new Zimbabwe must embrace the international community in order to secure crucial foreign investment. These projects will create jobs, and foreign investment will inject crucial cash into our economy.”

He vowed to continue his work for Zimbabwe.

“I will therefore continue to work tirelessly for the people of Zimbabwe both at home and abroad, as we embark on this new and exciting journey together,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President explained how his visit to China was beneficial to Zimbabwe.

“Today, I conclude my first State visit outside of Africa, an historic visit which will help bring further crucial momentum to our economy. We had many fruitful discussions with political and business leaders in China, including President Xi Jinping, and secured a host of deals which will make a real difference to the lives of Zimbabweans,” he said.

Added President Mnangagwa: “The refurbishment of Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 is set to increase power generation by 600 megawatts while we also secured a massive infrastructure development deal under which the world’s largest infrastructure development company will set up a regional office in Zimbabwe. They will focus on road, rail, air and dam construction projects and will be true partners in the development of the new Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and China also signed numerous agreements to advance areas of economic co-operation, skills development, education and other facets of the economy.

Enemies of progress have, through the privately owned media, been attacking President Mnangagwa’s foreign trips and exaggerating the cost of his flight to China. They have hardly mentioned the long-term impact of the infrastructural development deals, which are vital enablers in Zimbabwe’s economic recovery efforts.

