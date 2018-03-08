Government cuts tuition fees by 40 percent

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Government has cut tuition fees for students on attachment by 40 percent, bringing relief to learners who were struggling to meet the costs.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development secretary Dr Desire Sibanda said Government had considered the economic environment and socio-economic status of a majority of the students.

He said the 60 percent to be paid would meet supervisory costs and the use of learning facilities by students while on attachment.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...