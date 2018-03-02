DEVELOPING STORY: Ndebele King coronation unconstitutional, High Court rules

Pamela Shumba

THE Ndebele King Coronation set for tomorrow is unconstitutional, the High Court ruled on Friday.

The court upheld the decision by the government to stop the crowing of Mr Prince Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo, saying the move was unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, earlier on the President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira, had told organisers of the Ndebele King coronation to shelve the plan to revive the Ndebele monarch until the High Court ruled the matter.

“Minister (July) Moyo wants to discuss with chiefs from this region issues to do with installation with chiefs and related matters. The issue of the coronation of the Ndebele King is under litigation in the High Court. In terms of the rule of law we have to wait for the court process and the court’s decision will prevail,” said Chief Charumbira.

The organisers of the coronation, however, insisted that they will push ahead with plans to install Mr Colin Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo as the Ndebele king during a ceremony slated for Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

More details to follow…

