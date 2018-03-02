JUST IN: Chief Charumbira tells organisers to shelve Ndebele King crowning ceremony

Pamela Shumba

The President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira, on Friday, at Rainbow Hotel Bulawayo, told organisers of the Ndebele King coronation to shelve the plan to crown Mr Colin Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo until the High Court rules the matter.

A claimant to the Ndebele crown, Mr Peter Zwide Khumalo, approached the High Court challenging the planned coronation.

Zwide, who last month imposed himself as King Nyamande Lobengula II, is seeking an order interdicting Bulelani Lobengula from being crowned “King of the Ndebele people”.

“Minister (July) Moyo wants to discuss with chiefs from this region issues to do with installation with chiefs and related matters. The issue of the coronation of the Ndebele King is under litigation in the High Court. In terms of the rule of law we have to wait for the court process and the court’s decision will prevail,” said Chief Charumbira.

The organisers of the coronation, however, insisted that they will push ahead with plans to install Mr Colin Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo as the Ndebele king during a ceremony slated for Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

More details to follow…

