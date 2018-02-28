Gwanda Solar Project: Parly finds two substandard cabins and an unfinished perimeter fence

By
Staff Reporter
-
0
18
Mines and energy Parliamentary Portfolio committee member are shocked with what they observe at the sight were a multimillion dollar project is supposed to be erected with the chairman of the committee Temba Mliswa holding his head and other members akimbo.

Mines and energy Parliamentary Portfolio committee member are shocked with what they observe at the sight were a multimillion dollar project is supposed to be erected with the chairman of the committee Temba Mliswa holding his head and other members akimbo.

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy today toured the site of the proposed Gwanda Solar Power Plant where it expressed displeasure over the progress on the ground with regards to the implementation of the project.

Chairperson of the committee, Mr Temba Mliswa said the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) will later this month appear before his committee in Parliament to answer questions, among others why it paid Intratrek $5 million for the controversial solar project.

Zimbabwe Power Company acting managing director Joshua Chirikutsi brief the mines and energy Parliamentary portfolio about what they intended to construct and what is already achieved on the Gwanda solar project in Gwanda today.

Zimbabwe Power Company acting managing director Joshua Chirikutsi brief the mines and energy Parliamentary portfolio about what they intended to construct and what is already achieved on the Gwanda solar project in Gwanda today.

As part of the onsite preliminary works for the project, two cabins, and a perimeter fence have been erected.

ZPC officials were also taken to task by the committee why due diligence was not done to ascertain if Intratrek owned the 260 hectare piece of land from which the proposed power plant was to be established.

Mines and energy Parliamentary Portfolio committee chairperson Honourable Temba Mliswa explains his observation of the document he is holding to other committee members during the tour of the Gwanda solar project

Mines and energy Parliamentary Portfolio committee chairperson Honourable Temba Mliswa explains his observation of the document he is holding to other committee members during the tour of the Gwanda solar project

ZPC acting managing director Engineer Joshua Chirikutsi yesterday admitted to the committee during a tour of the site of the project that his organization did not do proper due diligence.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR