Gwanda Solar Project: Parly finds two substandard cabins and an unfinished perimeter fence

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy today toured the site of the proposed Gwanda Solar Power Plant where it expressed displeasure over the progress on the ground with regards to the implementation of the project.

Chairperson of the committee, Mr Temba Mliswa said the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) will later this month appear before his committee in Parliament to answer questions, among others why it paid Intratrek $5 million for the controversial solar project.

As part of the onsite preliminary works for the project, two cabins, and a perimeter fence have been erected.

ZPC officials were also taken to task by the committee why due diligence was not done to ascertain if Intratrek owned the 260 hectare piece of land from which the proposed power plant was to be established.

ZPC acting managing director Engineer Joshua Chirikutsi yesterday admitted to the committee during a tour of the site of the project that his organization did not do proper due diligence.

