President Mnangagwa arrives in DRC

Nduduzo Tshuma in DRC

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo to meet his counterpart President Joseph Kabila.

The visit is part of a courtesy call to regional leaders to explain the transition period that led to the resignation of former President Cde Robert Mugabe.

The President was received at the Kinshasa Airport by the DRC Speaker of Parliament Dr Obey Minaku, Advisor to the President Mr Kikaya Bin Karubi, Zimbabwean Ambassador to the DRC Mr Raphael Faranisi, embassy staff and diplomats accredited to the DRC.

He later on laid a wreath on the grave of the country’s late President Laurent Kabila who was assassinated in 2001. After laying the wreath he was welcomed at the state house by his counterpart President Kabila

The President is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and Trade Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo, Minister of Environment Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Jorum Gumbo and Minister of Power and Energy Development Simon Khaya Moyo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defense Mr Martin Rushwaya and Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba among other senior Government officials.

Besides the courtesy call, the two countries will also discuss bilateral relations.

President Mnangagwa returns home on Wednesday.

