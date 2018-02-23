REMORSEFUL: Police regret shooting that led to death of two people

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it regrets the death of two people and the injury of four in Harare Central Business District when police clashed with commuters yesterday evening.

Speaking at a press conference, ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and relatives who lost their loved ones in the skirmishes yesterday.

ZBC reports that Commissioner General Matanga says the ZRP is currently looking into the matter and will leave no stone unturned in its investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

“From the onset, let me categorically state that the Zimbabwe Republic Police is currently seized with the matter and I have since directed a team of expert investigators to extensively establish the cause, what transpired, who was responsible and action will be taken,” he said.

He said perpetrators will be brought to book and there will be no sacred cows, adding that the ZRP does not tolerate any form of violence.

Commissioner General Matanga blamed the incident on a rowdy crowd which attacked the police officers whilst they were doing an operation with the Harare City Council to decongest the CBD.

More details to follow

