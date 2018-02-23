JUST IN: Datsun expands to into Zimbabwe

DATSUN has announced that it is launching the Datsun GO, GO+, as well as the Datsun GO+ PV (panel van), into the Zimbabwean market.

A key strategic component of Datsun re-establishing itself with a strong independent brand identity is reportedly the expansion on the economically fast-growing continent of Africa.

Des Fenner, General Manager for Datsun South Africa, said: “These are exciting times for Datsun and we are very proud and privileged to expand the brand beyond our South African borders. Datsun has always been committed to providing cars that are reliable and attractively priced and we are pleased to be able to provide this offering to consumers in Zimbabwe.”

“We are hopeful that Zimbabwe will become a key market for our vehicles on the continent. At the core our goal is to deliver new and exciting products that meet local customer needs,” concludes Fenner.

bizcommunity

