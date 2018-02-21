LIVE: NRZ revival begins as ED commissions equipment

Updates by Vusumuzi Dube

Dashboard: Stanford Chiwanga

PREAMBLE

President Mnangagwa is today expected to preside over the reception ceremony for interim solution equipment under the National Railways of Zimbabwe recapitalisation and signing of the framework agreement between NRZ and Transnet. Last July, NRZ identified DIDG/Transnet consortium as a suitable investor to recapitalise the parastatal. The two parties are expected to reach financial closure for the $400 million NRZ recapitalisation deal by mid-year.

The $400 million recapitalisation project involves the rehabilitation and renewal of plant, equipment, rolling stock, signaling and telecommunications infrastructure and the supporting information technology systems. It is also hoped that the project will see the repairing and rehabilitation of infrastructure and equipment such as locomotives, wagons and coaches as well as phased modernisation of train control system.

Over the years, concerns have been raised by different stakeholders that long-haul road freight was damaging Zimbabwe’s road network as well as causing congestion at border posts.

Today the equipment that will be unveiled comprises 13 locomotives, 200 wagons and 34 coaches and is being leased from South African rail utility, Transnet, under a clause in the framework agreement between NRZ and the Diaspora Investment Development Group (DIDG)/Transnet Consortium.

