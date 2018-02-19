Tsvangirai airlifted to Buhera as thousands mourn at Robert Mugabe Square

THE body of the late former Prime Minister and MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai body has been airlifted to Humanikwa Village in Buhera aboard an Agusta 412 bell helicopter.

The helicopter has left One Commando barracks.

Burial of Mr Tsvangirai is set for tomorrow.

Earlier today thousands of people were gathered at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare to bid farewell to the late former Prime Minister and MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

Leaders from different political parties, civil society organisations and Zimbabweans from all walks of life paid their last respects before the body was flown to its final resting place, Humanikwa village in Buhera.

The body will lie in state at the late MDC-T leader’s homestead before burial tomorrow afternoon.

More to follow…

ZBC News Online/ Star FM



Like this: Like Loading...