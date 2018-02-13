DEVELOPING STORY: ANC recalls President Zuma

The ANC has officially recalled President Jacob Zuma despite his pleas for an extended stay at the Union Buildings.

In a press conference at Luthuli House on Tuesday, Secretary-General Ace Magashule confirmed that the national officials have communicated the National Executive Committee’s (NEC) decision to the president.

“The NEC received a report from the national officials about the engagements with the president. The NEC noted that the officials had agreed with him in principle to resigned. The president proposed he be given a period of three to six months.

“The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country, the ANC and the functioning of government,” Magashule said.

Magashule said the party wants ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the top job.

According to sources, the ANC NEC resolved to give Zuma the option to resign or be recalled. When ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa went to see Zuma on Monday night, the president reportedly said: “Do what you want to do.”

Ramaphosa has been in ongoing discussions with Zuma to negotiate an exit plan while South Africans waited with bated breath.

Last week the ANC Top 6 and the NWC both held meetings to discuss Zuma’s fate.

Last week also saw the unprecedented cancellation of the State of the Nation Address that was scheduled for Thursday.

Speaker Baleka Mbete on Tuesday announced that SONA 2018 would be postponed on request from opposition parties who have threatened to disrupt the proceedings.

On Monday opposition parties called for the dissolution of Parliament and fresh elections to be held to elect a new president.

