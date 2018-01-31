JUST IN: Justice Priscilla Chigumba appointed ZEC Chairperson

President Mnangagwa on Wednesday appointed High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson.

In a letter, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda advised Justice Chigumba of her appointment to the position.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe having consulted with the Judicial service Commission and the committee on standing rules and orders has the pleasure to appoint you as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission with immediate effect. You will be sworn in as Chairperson of the ZEC at State house tomorrow at 10 am,” reads the letter dated 31 January 2018.

