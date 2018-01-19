BREAKING: Zanu-PF says down with “pasi” slogan

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF has discarded the pasi/phansi/down with slogan in favour of progressive chants that build the revolutionary party and the nation.

Addressing an inter-district meeting in Bulawayo today the party’s national political commissar Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) said the slogan was not in line with revolutionary ethos and had been hijacked by some party individuals who used it to settle personal scores.

More details to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...