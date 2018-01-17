LATEST: President arrives in Mozambique

Prosper Ndlovu

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Maputo, Mozambique for his fourth leg of his regional tour to brief his counterparts on the political situation in Zimbabwe and the forthcoming harmonised elections.

He is expected to meet his Mozambican counterpart President Filipe Nyusi and Zimbabweans resident in that country.

Cde Mnangagwa has already visited South Africa where he met President Jacob Zuma, who is the chairperson of Sadc.

Last Friday the President visited Angola and met his counterpart Cde Jao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco who chairs the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security before visiting Namibia on Monday where he met President Hage Geingob.

He is also scheduled to visit Zambia this Friday where he will meet President Edgar Lungu.

The President is being accompanied by Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba.

He was met at Maputo International Airport by Zimbabwean ambassador to Mozambique, Major General Nicholas Mahuhuba Dube and senior embassy officials.

