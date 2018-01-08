ZANU-PF Youth League Chairperson in fatal crash

Monday 8th January 2018 8:27
The late Magura Charumbira at the Bulawayo Central Police station in the company of his lawyers recently

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
ZANU-PF Youth League Bulawayo central district chairperson Cde Magura Charumbira has died.Cde Charumbira died this morning after the car they were travelling on crashed into a stationary haulage truck Harare- Bulawayo Road near Norton Toll Gate while he was on his way to Harare.

Cde Charumbira shot to fame in November last year when he led a group of Zanu-PF youths who booed former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe during a Presidential Interface Rally in Bulawayo.

