BREAKING: President Mnangagwa appoints Chiwenga and Mohadi as VPs of Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Retired) and Cde Kembo Mohadi as Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe.

This was revealed by Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colonel Christian Katsande (Rtd) this afternoon.

He said the two VPs would be sworn in at State House tomorrow morning.

“The swearing-in will be held at 1000hrs on Thursday, 28th December 2017 at State House, Harare,” Col Katsande (Rtd) said.

