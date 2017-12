Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THREE armed robbers are on the run after assaulting a Zimpapers employee and carjacking the company car he was driving on Thursday morning.

The trio had to ditch their ill-gotten possession as they lost control of the vehicle, a Datsun-Go, as they tried to speed away, crashing into a pole near Mzilikazi fuel station.

More to follow…

