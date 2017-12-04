President declares national disaster

Chronicle Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday declared an accident that occurred in Tsholotsho on Saturday, killing 21 people, a state of national disaster, Government announced last night.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, made the announcement. He said the decision was made after the Government considered the gravity of the accident.

The declaration allows the various Government arms to mobilise resources to assisting the deceased and the injured.

The deceased were members of a team of mosquito sprayers and health technicians from Matabeleland North who were on official duty.

