Boo-boys ring leader gives self up

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

EXPELLED Zanu-PF Bulawayo Central district chairman Magura Charumbira (34) suspected to be the ring leader of a clique of rowdy party supporters that booed the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe during the Bulawayo Presidential Interface Rally early this month has handed himself over to the police.

He surrendered a week after police announced that they had launched a manhunt for him for heckling the First lady.

He and his gang members allegedly sang and made gestures throwing hands in the air after the First Lady said Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo was being persecuted for nothing.

Charumbira who has since been expelled from the party for his conduct at the rally was accompanied to Bulawayo Central police Station by his lawyer Mr Christopher Dube-Banda of Dube-Banda Nzarayapenga and Partners.

A Chronicle news crew observed him as he arrived at the police station at around 11.30 AM.

Mr Dube-Banda said his client was in police custody.

He said Charumbira was likely to appear in court today.

“I can confirm that my client handed himself to the police. He is in police custody for now and will most probably appear in court tomorrow morning,” he said.

Last Friday, four members of Charumbira’s alleged gang appeared in court charged with undermining the authority of the President and were each granted $50 bail.

Mabutho Lucky Moyo (32) of Lobengula, Mayibongwe Evans Zvigadza (28) of Barbourfields, Walter Sibanda (24) of Tshabalala and Dephine Dzvange (33) of Nketa 7 suburb are set to appear at Bulawayo Regional court on November 23 for trial.

