Fake cop in rape, robbery spree

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

A Bulawayo man allegedly raped two women and robbed three other people of their cellphones after threatening to arrest them while wearing a police uniform.

Cosmas Masuku (40) who impersonated a police officer, allegedly waylaid couples walking near a bushy area in Nketa 8.

He would order the men to go to their homes and collect their national identity cards while he remained with women.

Masuku would rape the women or insert his fingers into their privates.

He would then take nude pictures of the women.

Masuku was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing two counts of rape, three counts of extortion and an indecent assault charge.

He was remanded in custody to November 1 for trial and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Taurayi Hondoyemoto said Masuku committed the crimes between July and September this year.

In July, Masuku allegedly stole a phone from Mr Zibusiso Moyo and indecently assaulted his girlfriend after threatening to arrest them.

“On July 14 at around 7PM, the complainant was with his girlfriend. When they reached a bushy area near Latter Day Saints church, they met the accused wearing a police uniform.

“He asked them why they were using a dusty area in the dark before asking for their National Identity cards, which they did not have. He cuffed them,” said Mr Hondoyemoto.

The prosecutor said Masuku asked for Mr Moyo’s phone and ordered him to go to his home and collect his ID. In Mr Moyo’s absence, Masuku inserted his finger in the woman’s privates and took pictures of her naked, threatening to publish them if she revealed the ordeal to anyone.

Mr Hondoyemoto said Masuku used the same tactic to rape a woman in the same month.

He stole a phone and $6 from Mr Talent Vinyu and raped Mr Vinyu’s girlfriend in his absence.

“When Talent left to collect his ID, the accused led the complainant to a bushy area near Phekhiwe River in Nketa 8, where he instructed her to remove her clothes. He raped her and took pictures of her naked,” said the prosecutor.

Masuku also stole a phone and $20 from Mr Tedius Ncube who was with his girlfriend in September.

Mr Hondoyemoto said Masuku ordered the two to accompany him to the police station and along the way he allegedly took Mr Ncube’s phone and money.

“He instructed him to go home while he took his girlfriend to the police station. When they got to a bushy area Masuku raped the woman,” said the prosecutor.

