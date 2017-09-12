LIVE: President Mugabe opens the 5th Session of the 8th Parliament

President Mugabe this afternoon opens the Fifth Session of the Eighth Parliament in a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate at Parliament Building. The Fifth Session will be the last before the country goes for harmonised elections in 2018 on a date yet to be set. President Mugabe is expected to set out the legislative agenda for the session, which is expected to mainly anchor on improving the business conditions in the country and re-aligning laws with the new constitution.

Zimpapers Online gives you updates of this important event.

11:00 – President Mugabe and the First lady Dr Grace Mugabe has just left State house for Parliament in a Rolls Royce.

11:05 – The procession to Parliament is being led by Presidential mounted escort being led by Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Dr Augustine Chihuri.

11:10 – Proceedings of the official opening of the Fifth Session of the Eigth Parliament commenced early in the morning with the President and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe going into a private photo-shoot.

11:19 – National anthem underway coinciding with a fly past by the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

11:24 – The President is now inspecting the Guard of Gonour

11:32 – Procession of the judiciary has just entered Parliament being led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba

11:40 – The Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, his Deputy Mabel Chinomona, Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda, Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko followed by Ministers, their deputies and members of Parliament have entered Parliament building.

11:51- Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda suspends business of the House awaiting President Mugabe’s speech at 12 midday.

PRESIDENT MUGABE’S ADDRESS,

11:58 – Emphasis should be on the remaining pieces of legislation to be aligned to the constitution.

11:59- 30 pieces of legislation are still outstanding.

12:00 – Child Justice Bill which provides for a dedicated child justice system will be brought before parly.

12:01 – The country succeeded in regaining its food sufficient status owing to the command agriculture programme. Work is also under way to invest more resources towards water harvesting and irrigation development.

12:02 – Disaster Risk management bill will be brought before the house in view of natural disasters caused by climate change.

12:04 – The Labour Law Amendment bill to facilitate job security will be tabled before the house.

12:06 – Land Developers Bill to bring sanity to the work of land developers will also be tabled during the upcoming session.

12:07 – President Mugabe urges the finalization and Parly’s scrutiny of the Mines and Mining bill in order to ensure successful implementation of value addition and beneficiation

12:08 – President Mugabe bemoans the continued loss of lives through road traffic accidents and that a Motor Vehicle Accident fund to accord a measure of relief to survivors and families of victims would be ideal. He also appeals to motorists and other road users to play their part in curbing accidents.

12:13 – Families, schools, churches, traditional leaders should play a key role in curbing rape. A bill for

12:15 – President Mugabe commends the defence and security forces act for maintaining peace and stability and that their operations will have to be aligned with the constitution.

12:16 – President Mugabe makes it clear that those ministers and legislators who do not attend Parliamentary sessions are in breach of the code (amid interjections from the house). He calls on ministers to lead by example.

President Mugabe officially opens the fifth session of the eighth parliament

12:20 – President Mugabe leaves the House

HIGHLIGHTS

Below are some of the bills expected to be brought before the house in this eighth session.

Child Justice Bill, Constitutional Bill, Prisoners and Correctional Services Bill, Disaster and Risk Management Bill

Like this: Like Loading...