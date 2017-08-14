Hotel manager confirms Grace Mugabe attempted to murder a young girl

JOHANNESBURG – The manager of the hotel in Johannesburg where First Lady Grace Mugabe attacked her son’s griefrens has today confirmed the scene of the violence that left a girl injured in suspected murder attack.

Details are still sketchy but pictures have emerged of the girl badly injured with a massive scare on her forehead.

“Garnet Basson‚ CEO of The Capital hotel group‚ where the alleged assault took place‚ said there was an incident that prompted management to ask guests to leave the hotel.

“What happened in the hotel room‚ I don’t have a comment on … I can’t disclose the name. We did have guests removed from the premises due to a scenario where we thought it was not good for them to stay there.

“It was almost a forceful exit‚ but it wasn’t. It was a decent exit after about a half an hour of discussions.”

Meanwhile President Mugabe has confirmed the attempted murder incident. In a statement issued on its twitter account Zanu PF acknowledged there was what it called an altercation that escalated.

Like this: Like Loading...