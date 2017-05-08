‘Robert Mugabe must go’ – Pastor Chris

Pastor Chris of Christ Embassy at the National Sports Stadium yesterday

RENOWNED Nigerian tele-evangelist, Chris Oyakhilome, popularly known as Pastor Chris, yesterday urged local leaders to always listen to their people and assured the politically and economically-troubled Zimbabweans that their patience would soon be rewarded.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

Addressing thousands of his Christ Embassy followers on his maiden trip to Harare, Pastor Chris said Zimbabwe’s young democracy should mature.

“Your patience will be remembered,” he said.

“The quality of a nation is in its people. This country is a young democracy and it is time it matured,” he said as he addressed his followers during a Worship and Communion Miracle Service.

Zimbabwe has, for the past three decades, gone through tough economic and political challenges characterised by violence and economic decay, but Pastor Chris urged the populace and its leadership to strive to resolve their differences amicably.

“As an educated country, you must deal with your differences in a highly cultivated manner, as you have always done so far,” the popular preacher stated.

To leaders, he said: “Don’t always insist that your way is the only way.”

He said Zimbabwe needs to change its direction and strategy in order to overcome the current challenges it is going through.

“Change direction, change strategy. You are going somewhere, you are making progress, you will overcome the difficult times,” Pastor Chris said.

The service was attended by people from all walks of life and different classes, who were treated to entertaining music by both local and foreign singers.

Among the top performers, who kept the crowd entertained, were the global church Believers Loveworld, popularly known as Christ Embassy — headed by Evangelist Kathy Woghiren from Nigeria.

There were also other Nigerian singers, Eben, Jahdel, Chris Shalom, Ada, Israel Strong and Buchi, among others.

The local contingent had 2012 ZBC Video of the Year winner, Blessing Manyangadze, popularly known in music circles as Flem B, as its drawcard.

Pastor Chris said God had been favouring Zimbabwe for many years and this was evidenced by the number of church ministers emerging from this country. “One of the things I thank God for is that this country has released so many ministers of God. It is a good sign,” he told the overjoyed crowd and promised to come back and spend time with his followers. – NewsDay

