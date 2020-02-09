Vocal Ex invited to American awards

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Bulawayo gospel music group, Vocal Ex, has been invited to perform at the 2020 Eddy Awards slated for Jacksonville, Florida, in the United States of America from February 20 to 23.

Founded by Thembelani Mdlaziba in 2013, the 30-member youthful group is the only group from outside the US and the first from Africa that has been invited to grace the annual event.

Mdlaziba said they got the invitation after Eddy Awards scouts spotted them online after they posted a Resound cover song which captured the organisers’ attention.

The Eddy Awards are organised annually to celebrate spirited pioneers who bring unique sound and vision to the independent music community, merging inspirational and gospel community artistes.

Mdlaziba said the invitation is a rare honour.

“We’re supposed to go for the 2020 Eddy Awards taking place in Florida from 20 to 23 February but we’re still waiting for the outcome of our visa applications.

“Performing at the Eddy Awards would be a milestone and being extended such an invite is testimony for hard work. It’s both humbling and encouraging to perform at such an international stage and we really thank God for His grace,” said Mdlaziba.

This could be a breakthrough for the inter-denominational and youthful outfit that has been touring the country seeking to herald its entry into the gospel music industry.

Currently the group is promoting Eyethu Indaba Ayipheleli Lapha, an EP with seven tracks which they launched with a live concert at Family of God Church in Bulawayo in October last year.

The group, which has been nominated twice for the Bulawayo Arts Awards, has performed in a number of countries including Botswana and South Africa. – @ncubeleon