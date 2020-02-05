All set for TiGonz, Bazooka Byo show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HIP HOP sensation TiGonzi and Zimdancehall artiste, Bazooka, are set to perform at The Vista tomorrow.

They will be joined on stage by Gwanda’s Master Zhoe, Senko, Mabrizza and Jah Practice.

Organiser of the show, DTL Records, said since this is their first show of the year, they saw it fit to encompass different types of audiences through the diverse line up.

“We’ll have the best of dancehall, hip hop and upcoming musicians all in one house. The show will serve as a teaser of what fans should expect from us this year as we’re planning to bring internationally acclaimed artistes to Bulawayo,” DTL Records spokesperson, Terminator Makoni, said.

With TiGonzi, Bazooka and Master Zhoe having had a fruitful year last year, the show is expected to be a banger as they will perform their hits and upcoming singles.

Said TiGonzi: “My fans in Bulawayo should expect fireworks. I enjoy performing in Bulawayo as the people there show me a lot of love every time I’m there.

“Since it’s been a while now since I last performed there, I’m gearing up to make up for the lost time.”

Bazooka of the Umdala Wethu fame said Bulawayo fans will get the rare opportunity to sample three of his upcoming singles.

“At the show, it’ll be fire as fans in Bulawayo will be in for a treat.

‘‘They’ll hear my three singles for the first time so I want to urge them to come in their numbers,” said Bazooka. – @mthabisi_mthire.