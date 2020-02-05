Rhumba crooner, Juntal drops reggae love track

Michael Magoronga

In an exhibition of versatility, rhumba musician Juntal has dropped a reggae single.

The track titled Handaigona puts the self-proclaimed King of Rhumba who has three albums to his name, on another level as it shows his flexibility in music.

Ironically Juntal, born Farai Serima, was a soul and RnB musician before he started focusing on rhumba full time. The Mutupo hit-maker said he, however, has no intentions to ditch the rhumba genre for reggae.

Handaigona, a track which was produced by award-winning Clef Jones will be part of Juntal’s eight-track album set to be released in April. Like most of his rhumba tracks, the reggae tune which is accompanied by a well-choreographed video, has already begun trending on social media with many fans commending him for his versatility.

Juntal said the track which was deliberately released a few days before Valentine’s Day, encourages men to have one love partner.

“The track is about a man who could not have one girlfriend.

“But he was struck by love and fell deep in love with one particular girl. From then, he became loyal to her so on this track, he will be praising the lady for managing to change him,” Juntal explained.