Valentine’s steam train treat on cards

Showbiz Reporter

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Rail Leisure Unit has a special treat for lovers on a steam train next Saturday.

With this year’s Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday, NRZ said it has decided to run the steam train on Saturday to give as many lovers as possible, a chance to express their affection for each other in a relaxed environment.

Dubbed the Valentine’s Day steam train, the service will take travellers from Bulawayo to Figtree and back. It will also provide steam train enthusiasts an opportunity to see the Garratt Locomotive in action.

“The steam train will leave Bulawayo at 0900hrs and arrive at Figtree at 1200hrs. It will leave Figtree for the return trip at 1500hrs and arrive in Bulawayo at 1700 Hours,” NRZ public relations manager, Nyasha Maravanyika said in a statement.

He said there will be a first class coach, dining cars for children and economy class coaches. Food and drinks will be provided but sold separately. “Passengers are free to bring their own food and drinks although we’ll provide,” Maravanyika said.

He said the NRZ steam trains are run by NRZ’s Rail Leisure unit which is on a drive to promote domestic tourism through train excursions. Last year, three steam trains excursions were run with two in Bulawayo and one in Harare.

“The steam train excursions have attracted a good response from the general public unlike in the past when mostly steam train enthusiasts were the main passengers,” said Maravanyika.