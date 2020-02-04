Nama nominees out on Friday

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER a meticulous judging process, the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) nominees will be revealed on Friday at 10AM and will be streamed live on the Nama Facebook page.

Last year, arts practitioners and the public submitted their entries for the Nama 19th edition with the deadline being extended by a couple of days. The awards which are meant to promote creativity and excellence in the arts industry are expected to be held in the capital on February 29 under the theme: “Taking it back to the people”.

Nama organisers, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) said they were happy the judging process went well with the team ready to release the names of nominees.

Last year, JCMC who penned a five-year deal to host the Nama spelt out plans to host a three-day awards ceremony as part of tweaks to Zimbabwe’s premier awards showcase.

Showing their commitment, JCMC who also host the Dream Star talent show, toured the nation for the better part of last year engaging artistes in line with this year’s awards theme. JCMC managing director, Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi said the engagements were meant to provide a platform for artistes to make suggestions on how to improve the running of Nama. – @mthabisi_mthire.