Geraldine Roche Drama competition underway

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

FOURTEEN drama clubs battled for supremacy during the second leg of the Geraldine Roche Drama(GRD) competition on Friday.

The competition, which is in its second edition, uses both drama and film to deliver messages and raise awareness on issues affecting communities while at the same time sharpening drama skills, especially for the youths.

The clubs showcased their acting talents and creativity under theme “Know your HIV and Aids status”.

The participants were Bambelela, YADS, Khulasizwe, reigning champions Langelitsha, Roar, Mojo, Postview, Suspense, Kasi Stars, Aroma, Vhosho, Khasa, Ablaze and Jabulani Arts.

Only eight groups managed to qualify for the second round with the first place being a tie between Khasa and Ablaze followed by Bambelela Arts, Roar, Suspense, Langelitsha, Vhosho and YADS.

Geraldine Roche project co-ordinator, Khaliphile Sibanda, said: “The talent that was showcased today (last Friday) is amazing and it was a tough competition but at the end of the day there have to be winners.”

The competition will continue this coming Friday and will see six groups from Matabeleland North province, Pezhuba Arts, Vulindlela Arts, Lupane State University, Kwabana, Shaba Arts and Intembawuzyo battling it out at Lupane Local Board Hall.

“The turnout for the first round was overwhelming and we look forward to the next and hopefully there will also be the same support at the Lupane Local Board Hall,” said Sibanda.

On Valentine’s Day, groups from Matabeleland South will meet at Jahunda Hall and conclude the provincial competitions.

Groups participating on the day will be Jahunda Arts, Loxion Theatre Arts, Makua, Ukukhanya, Beitbridge heights and Abathwali Bophahla.

In every round, teams will be knocked out till the third round when the two best teams will be selected to represent their respective provinces at the finals to be held on April 7 at the Bulawayo Theatre. Last year's winners, Langelitsha Arts will be defending their title at the finals.