Ginimbi, carnival’s plug

Melissa Mpofu recently in Victoria Falls

When the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) made socialite, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure their Harare International Carnival brand ambassador some years back, most people criticised them quizzing why they had settled for him.

ZTA on their part, were really justified to give him that role as Ginimbi was a well-known party lover who knew how to get the party started, a character befitting of the role he had been given as the carnival is all about fun and uniting people.

Unfortunately, Ginimbi then never had the opportunity to prove his worth to naysayers as the Harare carnival went defunct.

Few years later, Ginimbi last month showed that he was the right candidate for the promotion of such events after his partnership with the Victoria Falls Carnival paid dividends.

Through his live videos which he conducts on his Instagram page from time to time, Ginimbi lured people to attend the carnival. He showed that he had clearly understood the power of social media and the importance of “selling dreams” as just a simple post of his personalised top-of-the-range fleet of cars leaving his home in Domboshava enroute to Vic Falls for the carnival is all he needed to hype up people to travel to the resort town to join him.

To his advantage also, before luring his followers, his ‘monied’ friends like Uncle Rolen and Chief J, who without hesitation, support his initiatives and bring along more friends – both local and international – with them, also graced the event.

After luring people to attend the event, Ginimbi did not relax as he spiced up the carnival experience by hosting an all-white boat party on the Zambezi River which was oversubscribed. So packed was the boat that people, at one point, had to be rearranged to avoid the boat from capsizing. Never mind the US$200 entry fee.

However, the All-White boat party which was supposed to kick off at about 11AM on the 31st of December, ended up starting at about 2PM as most people were tired from partying at the carnival the previous night.

The event saw people, most from Harare, purchasing expensive champagnes and cognacs, popping bottle after bottle, in true Ginimbi style. DJ TBass provided entertainment on board.

Ginimbi proved he was a genius as the party on Vic Falls’ biggest, three-deck boat was much needed because of the soaring heat in the resort town so most people needed such an activity.

Sadly, the party had to be cut short about two hours later as the boat was booked elsewhere. But this did not deter the attendees who were now in a serious partying mood, as they simply sat by the lawn outside and requested that their ice buckets which were still full of champagne bottles, be brought to them.

The Zambezi Explorer team showed their efficiency in hosting guests as they swiftly put up tents and chairs for people to relax and continue partying. DJ TBass also quickly set up his PA system and in no time, the party continued.

Most ended up leaving the jetty towards 6PM for the carnival. At the carnival, Ginimbi had a VIP marquee which was also oversubscribed on all days of the music festival.

Just after doing the New Year countdown at the carnival, Ginimbi and his guests left the carnival venue for the after-party at Deluxe Suites. There, more people flocked the venue to have a feel of Ginimbi’s parties and also see the likes of SA socialite, Faith Nketsi who was the host. Those who had never partied at any of Ginimbi’s nightclubs were treated to the experience of champagne popping. Most left the venue after 5AM.

All in all, Ginimbi proved that he is a magnet and the carnival’s plug when it comes to issues to do with partying as he has the ability to attract crowds and host parties which are worth people’s while.