Top 50 2019 songs and videos

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Winky D’s Mugarden was number one on ZBCtv’s Coca Cola top 50 2019 music videos while John Munodawafa’s song Tenda was voted the best song on Radio Zimbabwe’s Coca-Cola Top 50.

The Coca-Cola Top 50 music videos were released on New Year’s Eve.

The second best video was that of Freeman and Alick Macheso’s Ngaibake while Ishan and Ti Gonzi’s Kure took the third spot. The fourth best video was that of Hillzy and Garry Mapanzure Tv Room and Jah Prayzah’s Sadza Nemuriwo was number five.

Munodawafa’s song Tenda received 205 127 votes, the second best song Munyama wegonzo by Prophet T Freddy had 198 878 votes while Panganai Hare’s Panganayi was third with 175 200 votes. Lucky Kumene’s Ngoda Yamwari was fourth with 137 376 and Mark Ngazi’s Time Pusher was number five with109 093 votes.

Winky D’s song Mugarden was number nine, Jah Prayzah was at number 20 with Chikomo while Freeman and Alick Macheso’s Ngaibake was at number 45.

On Star FM compiled Top 50 list Seh Calaz featuring Mambo Dhuterere’s Reurura took the number one spot followed by Freeman and Aleck Macheso’s Ngaibake, Winky D and Gemma’s Mugarden sat at number three and at fourth place was Blots’ Havasati Ndamuwona while Bazooker’s Bodo was number five.

Meanwhile, the year saw musicians like Patience Musa and Plaxedes Wenyika coming back on the music scene. – @waynecas