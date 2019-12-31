Fortue Dawu has regional ambitions

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa – based Zimbabwe-born rhumba musician Fortue Dawu who is thriving in the neighbouring country has opened up on being a regionally acclaimed artiste.

Popularly referred to as the Tsholotsho Queen, Fortue Dawu rose to fame around 2013 with her hit single Uyazisola which led her to an inevitable large fan base in the country.

Having been in South Africa for the past 15 years, Fortue Dawu has built a fan base in her home area Tsholotsho, Gwanda , Plumtree and other parts of the Matabeleland region.

Speaking on adapting on foreign land, Fortue Dawu said, “It is quite ecstatic though it is challenging sometimes because for opportunities like gigs and interviews, they are not as much as they would be if I was based in Zimbabwe.

“Also it is hard work to travel to and from for every opportunity I get in the country. Being someone who wants to raise the rhumba genre in Africa I will try by all means to work hard and achieve my goals. My 2020 plans look more like enlarging and expanding our music and exploring more opportunities.”

Fortue Dawu said although there have been challenges, South Africa has become a second home for her.

“I must say I have adapted quite well. I have lived in South Africa for about 15 years and it is like any other place that you immigrate to.

“The people are friendly and artistes are even willing to go the extra mile to ensure that you feel at home as they give you tips on how best to win a crowd in their home areas,” she said.

Regarding the Zimbabwean music industry, Fortue Dawu said, “Unfortunately we are quite far behind. We still have a lot to learn and catch up on as much as the South African industry still has a lot to catch up on compared to the USA music industry.”

Fortue Dawu said the year 2019 was good for her career as she released an album titled Uvul’Izinto Zam which is doing very well in the local market. In the album, she worked with Allen Ndoda, TK Dubia, Max XXX and Amaboza.

The artistes has also uplifted budding artistes from home as all her dancers are Zimbabweans. – @mthabisi_mthire.