Msiz’Kay, DJ Thorne shine at Zim Hip Hop awards

Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo’s fast-rising rapper, Msiz’Kay who missed out on the Bulawayo Arts Awards this year after Asaph beat him to it for the Outstanding Hip Hop Artiste Award, finally got his recognition this past weekend when he was announced as the Best Alternative Sound at the Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards held in Harare.

The Inkomo Zamalobolo hit-maker was on a quest to penetrate the local music scene and spent the better part of the year pushing his brand and music. Clearly, it all paid off as he got recognised at national level.

Through his Rap Lab, Khulumani’s Thorn Laroq was also awarded for being the best hip hop DJ in the country shrugging stiff competition from ZiFM Stereo’s Lady K and Pd the Ghost, Heart and Soul’s Mic Sprinter, Star FM’s Mox amd Power FMs Promethious.

It was a bad day for Asaph who was nominated in six categories as he did not win anything.

The ninth edition of Zim Hip-hop awards held at a local restaurant and bar on Saturday evening, saw rappers T-Mula, King 98, Ti Gonzi, Phreshy, Jamal, Stunner and Mudiwa walk away with gongs. Flamboyant rapper Mudiwa won the People’s choice award while his rival Stunner scooped the Best Personality of the Year.

Speaking at the sidelines of the show, Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison – founder of the Zim Hip-hop awards said he was happy with the turnout and support from the corporate world.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Male Artiste:

Ti Gonzi

Best Female Artiste:

Phreshy

Best Collaboration:

King 98 ft Lay Lizzy, Nasty C – ‘Wacko’

Best Hip Hop Group:

Mula Nation

Best Producer:

Jamal

Best Newcomer:

N Jay Oh

Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip Hop:

Changamire Hip Hop Festival

Best Album:

King 98 – Fancesca

Best Promoter:

Zimboy

Best Diaspora:

GT Beatz

Best Radio DJ:

Thorne Laroq – Khulumani FM

Best Club DJ:

TK Beatz

Best Gospel Act:

Caspeado

Best Underground:

Gun X Da Pharoah

Best Alternative:

Msiz’kay

Best Media:

Red Nation Live

Song of the Year:

‘Kure’ – Ishan & Ti Gonzi

Video of the Year:

‘King Santa’ – Scrip Mula

Best Hip Hop Hustle:

King 98

Best Hip Hop Verse:

‘Mabazooker enzo nemapumacol – Ti Gonzi

Hip Hop Personality of the Year (non-submission category):

Stunner

People’s Choice:

Mudiwa

Honorary Award:

Oliver Mtukudzi