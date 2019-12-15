Msiz’Kay, DJ Thorne shine at Zim Hip Hop awards

The Chronicle
Showbiz Reporter
Bulawayo’s fast-rising rapper, Msiz’Kay who missed out on the Bulawayo Arts Awards this year after Asaph beat him to it for the Outstanding Hip Hop Artiste Award, finally got his recognition this past weekend when he was announced as the Best Alternative Sound at the Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards held in Harare.
The Inkomo Zamalobolo hit-maker was on a quest to penetrate the local music scene and spent the better part of the year pushing his brand and music. Clearly, it all paid off as he got recognised at national level.
Through his Rap Lab, Khulumani’s Thorn Laroq was also awarded for being the best hip hop DJ in the country shrugging stiff competition from ZiFM Stereo’s Lady K and Pd the Ghost, Heart and Soul’s Mic Sprinter, Star FM’s Mox amd Power FMs Promethious.
It was a bad day for Asaph who was nominated in six categories as he did not win anything.
The ninth edition of Zim Hip-hop awards held at a local restaurant and bar on Saturday evening, saw rappers T-Mula, King 98, Ti Gonzi, Phreshy, Jamal, Stunner and Mudiwa walk away with gongs. Flamboyant rapper Mudiwa won the People’s choice award while his rival Stunner scooped the Best Personality of the Year.
Speaking at the sidelines of the show, Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison – founder of the Zim Hip-hop awards said he was happy with the turnout and support from the corporate world.
Below is the full list of winners:
Best Male Artiste:
Ti Gonzi
Best Female Artiste:
Phreshy
Best Collaboration:
King 98 ft Lay Lizzy, Nasty C – ‘Wacko’
Best Hip Hop Group:
Mula Nation
Best Producer:
Jamal
Best Newcomer:
N Jay Oh
Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip Hop:
Changamire Hip Hop Festival
Best Album:
King 98 – Fancesca
Best Promoter:
Zimboy
Best Diaspora:
GT Beatz
Best Radio DJ:
Thorne Laroq – Khulumani FM
Best Club DJ:
TK Beatz
Best Gospel Act:
Caspeado
Best Underground:
Gun X Da Pharoah
Best Alternative:
Msiz’kay
Best Media:
Red Nation Live
Song of the Year:
‘Kure’ – Ishan & Ti Gonzi
Video of the Year:
‘King Santa’ – Scrip Mula
Best Hip Hop Hustle:
King 98
Best Hip Hop Verse:
‘Mabazooker enzo nemapumacol – Ti Gonzi
Hip Hop Personality of the Year (non-submission category):
Stunner
People’s Choice:
Mudiwa
Honorary Award:
Oliver Mtukudzi