Anti-vuzu concerts, fun walk rock Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

The fight against Vuzu parties took a new dimension last week when Bulawayo residents held two anti-Vuzu concerts and a fun walk.

The first concert was at the Large City Hall car park last Thursday and was attended by mostly school going children.

Each sound beat on the day proved how the youngsters are lacking proper fun in a city known as the country’s arts hub.

The car park is the dropping off place for boarding school pupils when they close school hence the decision to stage the anti vuzu parties concert at the place.

Performances were from award-winning fellas Novuyo Seagirl, Cal_Vin and Bhadilah and they were backed by Western Khazins, Slow Poison, Rava, Fish, Msizkay, The Kartelz and Prof the Maze.

The second concert was held the following day in Old Magwegwe at Marisha Shopping Centre .

The school children were treated to Gqom, House, Imbumbe music while The Virus showcased their dancing skills.

The set up was safe with children enjoying during the daylight together with their parents or guardians.

At the concerts, pupils were offered free HIV testing services, free condoms and education on alcohol and drug abuse.

On Saturday members of the Brethren in Christ Church (BICC), Anglican church and residents participated in the anti-vuzu parties fun walk .

National Aids Council Bulawayo provincial Aids coordinator Sinatra Nyathi said they will continue with campaigns against vuzu parties.

“This is a healthy vuzu party where we are preaching the need to stop alcohol and drug abuse by our future generation,” said Nyathi.

Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) media liaison officer, Siphathiswe Sibanda, said: “The concert went quite well and we’re happy that the students were well behaved. It is our hope that it stays like this always.” — @mthabisi_mthire.