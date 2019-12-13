DJ Zinhle ushers Bulawayo into festive season

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RENOWNED South African DJ Zinhle who has not performed in Bulawayo for the past four years, had a splendid show last Friday.

The show was at BAC Leisure and the talented female DJ took fans through her yesteryear house hits.

After a good display from the club’s resident DJs and 3D Family DJs, DJ Zinhle took to the stage and played RnB, house, gqom and amapiano hits which kept the revellers on their feet. Though her performance was short as she played for just 45 minutes, DJ Zinhle proved that she is a power to reckon with.

Fans of the Kalawa Jazmee product who had hoped to enjoy the DJ’s personal songs, were unfortunately treated to the Umlilo and My Name Is hits.

The song Umlilo proved very popular with revellers, a sign that the song might be among the contenders for the song of the year.

DJ Zinhle has undeniably hit the right chord with the Umlilo hit given that amapiano craze has gripped both Mzansi and Bulawayo. — @mthabisi_mthire