Cool Crooners member laid to rest

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ONE of the granddads of jazz music and liberation war fighter, Cde Timothy Sekane (84), who passed away last Thursday at Mpilo Central Hospital, was buried yesterday at Athlone Cemetery in Bulawayo.

A member of The Cool Crooners, Sekane died after succumbing to chronic anaemia and severe dehydration.

Sekane’s burial was delayed because his family was failing to raise the required money until Government came to its rescue.

The Government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation availed ZWL$10 000 to meet some of the funeral expenses while Zanu-PF Politburo member, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube provided groceries.

Skyz Metro FM through its partner Falakhe Funeral Parlour provided a hearse and other services.

Artistes from across the country also made contributions towards the funeral expenses.

Hundreds of people attended Sekane’s funeral service at his Mzilikazi suburb house and later burial at Athlone Cemetery.

Speaking at the burial, Sekane’s eldest daughter Sheilar Sibve (64), said that they were pleased that he was finally buried.

“The greatest thing that has happened is that we have given him a decent burial. May his soul rest in peace. To the people of Bulawayo and everyone who contributed to his burial, I want to say, thank you,” said Sibve.

The surviving Cool Crooners, Lucky Thodlana, Abraham Ncube and George Salimu said Sekane had left a huge gap and as such the band will never be the same following his death.

A neighbour identified as MaZulu said the whole community of Mzilikazi had lost a mentor and role model.

Sekani was one of the first cadres to be deployed by Zapu after he underwent military training in Zambia.

He joined the liberation struggle in 1961 after crossing into Zambia.

Sekane who had made Zambia his scond home, lived in that country for 17 years after independence in 1980.

The music icon’s death followed that of another Cool Crooners member, Abel Sithole, who also died at Mpilo Central Hospital after he suffered a stroke two years ago.

Sekani is survived by a wife and two children. – @mthabisi_mthire