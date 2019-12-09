Hwinza gives Victoria Falls’ fans early Christmas treat

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

FAST-RISING Zimdancehall artiste, Hwinza, will be invading the resort town of Victoria Falls this weekend for Lindo’s birthday party at the Comfort Pub and Grill.

The party on Saturday will warm people up in the city for Christmas festivities lined up at the Comfort Pub as well as the Vic Falls Carnival festivities in the next two weeks.

Dee Nosh of DTL Events said all was set for the party which will usher Victoria Falls patrons into the festive season. “Hwinza of the Lula fame will be in Vic Falls as he’ll be headlining Lindo’s birthday party. This year, we’ve been hosting a lot of Zimdancehall shows in the town so we decided to treat its residents to a performance from one of their favourite artistes to gear them up for the festive season,” said Dee Nosh.

The show, Dee Nosh will also feature performances from Victoria Falls artistes and Comfort Pub and Grill resident DJs. Hwinza’s show, Dee Nosh said was the beginning of more to come as they have also organised what they have termed “Falls Shut Down” which will run from December 29 to 31. It will feature performances from Stunner and TiGonz among many others. “We’ll be having more events and I can safely say it’ll be a mini festival as we’ll be hosting events for the whole month until we get into the New Year. People in Vic Falls and their visitors will have so much to look forward to this festive season,” said Dee Nosh. – @waynecas