NACZ engages Midlands musicians

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER a successful engagement with artistes in Bulawayo in October, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) will be holding another artistes’ engagement in Gweru this Friday.

The engagement, meant to provide a platform for artistes to make suggestions on how to improve the running of Nama, is being held ahead of next year’s awards ceremony to be held in February.

So far, NACZ has met artistes in Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo with Gweru being their last city before they start preparing for the awards.

Like the Bulawayo outing, the Gweru meeting will start with a clean-up campaign at the TM taxi rank at 8.30AM. Thereafter, artistes will proceed to the Gweru Theatre at 11AM for the engagement forum.

Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) managing director Napoleon Nyanhi said as the company that has been tasked to run Nama for the next five years, they were eager to meet Midlands artistes to hear their recommendations and suggestions.

“We’ve heard Bulawayo, Harare and Mutare artistes’ concerns and grievances which we’ve taken into consideration and are now looking forward to hear what artistes in the Midlands have to say to make Nama better,” said Nyanhi.

He said another engagement will be held in Harare next Friday where they will tackle all the issues raised in various provinces. It is from that meeting where they will come up with solutions and map a way forward.

Preparations for the forthcoming Nama which will be held under the theme: “Taking it Back to the People”, Nyanhi said, were already underway with entries having been closed on Monday.

“Our theme is about taking it (Nama) back to the people, that’s why we’re going around different provinces meeting the people and engaging them.”