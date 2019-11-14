Envy Night Club re-opens

Langalakhe Mabena

After closing for a few months for renovations, Envy Night Club in Bulawayo is set to re-open tomorrow with Zim Dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall gracing the re-opening ceremony.

The night spot which is situated at Northend Shopping Centre, closed mid-year after it came under new management which decided to take a sabbatical to renovate the club. Its former name was Sunset Bar.

Karen Chamayiwa who is the club’s manager revealed that the club did not change its design and look because when it came under new management it was in a good state.

“Envy Night Club is now under new ownership and management and we decided to close for a while so that we could come with strategies to attract more clients before we re-opened it.

“We’ve made few changes to it because we found the spot in a good shape so we just changed the counters, tables and chairs, as we re-open we are bringing Enzo Ishall so that we show our patrons the quality and level of entertainment we will be delivering to them,” said Chamayiwa.

Fantan who is the producer and Enzo Ishall’s manager confirmed that the Magate hitmaker will be coming to the City of Kings.

He said that Enzo misses the Bulawayo crowd as they always appreciate him, therefore, they should expect electric performances as he will also be performing new songs that are yet to be released.

“We will arrive in Bulawayo on the day of the show around 5PM and we ask fans to come in numbers because Enzo misses them so much, he always prefers performing in the City of Kings because he has a chemistry with them.

“Fans must also expect new songs that are yet to be released because we want to give them an early Christmas present,” said Fantan.